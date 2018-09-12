Tom Watson: 'I'm a reformed sugar addict'

Media player
Labour's Tom Watson lost weight and 'reversed' diabetes
Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson tells Today he was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes but has "reversed" the condition through diet and exercise.
12 Sep 2018
