Protesters shout at Rees-Mogg's children

Protesters shouted at the children of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg after turning up at his London home.

A video of the exchange was posted on Facebook by a group called Class War.

Their tactics were branded "abhorrent" by a Labour frontbench MP and condemned by Downing Street.

  • 12 Sep 2018