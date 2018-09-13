Raab: Cabinet agreed no-deal 'plan of action'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Dominic Raab on UK plan for no-deal with EU

The cabinet is confident of a trade deal with but is prepared in case the "ambition, the pragmatism we are showing is not matched on the EU side", the Brexit secretary has told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Dominic Raab said the cabinet has agreed on Thursday for a plan to ''manage, mitigate or avoid the risks of a no-deal scenario".

  • 13 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Will Brexit be good for farmers?