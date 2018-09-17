Media player
Gina Miller speaks to Liberal Democrat party conference
An anti-Brexit campaigner who has been rumoured as a potential Liberal Democrat leader has spoken at the party conference, but said she does not want the job.
Gina Miller told the delegates she was not a member of any party, and was speaking to them as a "friend" who felt a bond over so many issues, but added: "I am not addressing you as your leader in waiting."
17 Sep 2018
