Cable: Brexit 'can and must be stopped'

Liberal Democrat conference: Sir Vince Cable says Brexit can be stopped
Sir Vince Cable told Liberal Democrat members that Brexit has left millions feeling "frustrated, powerless and unrepresented" and added that people realised it would be "costly and painful"
But he told them Brexit was not inevitable and, to applause, told them "It can and must be stopped".
18 Sep 2018
