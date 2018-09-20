Is there a 'deep state' undermining Corbyn?
New Statesman on intelligence services and Labour leader

Following a New Statesman report claiming a "deep state" was undermining Jeremy Corbyn's chances of becoming Prime Minister, Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil heard from the leader's former spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin and ex-Blair adviser Alastair Campbell.

Rachel Sylvester of the Times said it was a "bit conspiratorial" but "a lot of Labour MPs" were worried about national security under a Corbyn government.

