May: There's hard work to be done

Theresa May insists hers is the "only credible" plan for Brexit on the table after Donald Tusk said it "won't work".

Responding to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, she said the UK was also preparing for a no-deal exit, and if that was the result then the British people will know "we will have done what is necessary to ensure we make a success of leaving the EU regardless of the terms on which we do so".