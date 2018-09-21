Batten: Some say I have saved UKIP

Media player
UKIP leader Gerard Batten at 2018 party conference
As UKIP celebrates its 25th anniversary, its leader tells the party conference its achievements have been "truly historic" but the job was far from done.
Gerard Batten said the party was close to insolvency last year before telling delegates: "Some people say I have saved the party, in all due modesty that is true!". He thanked members for helping him save it.
