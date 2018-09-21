'I will not overturn result of the referendum'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May on 'two big problems' in UK-EU negotiations
Theresa May called for "serious engagement" over the "two big problems" in the UK-EU talks.
Closing her statement from Downing Street, she said no-one wanted a deal more than her, but pledged not to overturn the 2016 referendum result, or "break up my country".
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45603282/theresa-may-on-two-big-problems-in-uk-eu-negotiationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window