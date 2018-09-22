Paid leave for domestic abuse victims - Labour
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour promises paid leave for domestic violence victims

Employers would have to provide up to ten days paid leave for victims of domestic violence, under plans announced by Labour on Saturday.

Shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler unveiled the policy at the party's Women's Conference in Liverpool.

She said the proposals would save lives and tackle the "hidden killer" of domestic abuse.

  • 22 Sep 2018