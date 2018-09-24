McDonnell talks football and Labour
John McDonnell on football, Shankly and Labour policies

John McDonnell said he will never stand as Labour leader, and he wants the next person in the job to be a woman.

The Liverpool-born shadow chancellor, back in the city for his party conference and watching a football game, told Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka he was "disloyal" over previous Labour policies, but he was "not trying to get rid of Tony Blair".

