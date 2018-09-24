Labour would nationalise English water firms
John McDonnell on Labour plans for water industry

Labour has announced plans for a publicly-owned water system in England, run by local councils, workers and customers.

Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, shadow chancellor John McDonnell spoke of the "scandal" of water privatisation, and said nationalisation "will not be a return to the past".

