Labour would nationalise English water firms

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McDonnell on Labour plans for water industry
Labour has announced plans for a publicly-owned water system in England, run by local councils, workers and customers.
Addressing the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, shadow chancellor John McDonnell spoke of the "scandal" of water privatisation, and said nationalisation "will not be a return to the past".
-
24 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window