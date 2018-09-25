Starmer: Nobody ruling out remain as an option

Media player
Labour conference: Starmer on further Brexit referendum
Delegates at Labour's conference cheer as Sir Keir Starmer said the party's options must include campaigning for "a public vote" over Brexit.
And the shadow Brexit secretary told his party conference that "nobody is ruling out remain as an option".
25 Sep 2018
