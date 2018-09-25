Labour will vote against current Tory Brexit plan
Labour MPs are "likely" to be ordered to vote against any Brexit deal based on Theresa May's Chequers plan, the Shadow Brexit Secretary has said.

Sir Keir Starmer told Today: "It's going to be a very bad deal... we shouldn't vote for a deal we think isn't in the national interest."

  • 25 Sep 2018
