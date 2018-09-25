Thornberry: No pasaran! No pasaran!

Media player
No pasaran! Emily Thornberry rallying cry against fascism
Emily Thornberry received applause from Labour delegates as she made a rallying call against fascism and racism.
The shadow foreign secretary shouted "No pasaran, no pasaran", a phrase used in the Spanish Civil War, meaning "'they shall not pass".
25 Sep 2018
