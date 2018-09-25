Would Corbyn vote Leave or Remain now?
Labour conference: Jeremy Corbyn asked about new Brexit referendum

Jeremy Corbyn said he could not say how he would vote in a future Brexit referendum as it was a "hypothetical question" at this stage.

The Labour leader told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg: "I can't answer that question because we don't know what the question is going to be."

