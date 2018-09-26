My first party conference
At the Labour Party conference for the first time

Elsie Greenwood joined the Labour Party in 2014 when she was just 14 years old.

This year she is attending the party's annual conference in Liverpool for the first time.

We asked fellow party activist Chris Bowen to show her around.

