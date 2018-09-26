Corbyn: Labour an 'ally' to Jewish people

Video

Jeremy Corbyn says he wants Labour and the Jewish community to "work together and draw a line" under anti-Semitism issues in his party.

He was applauded by delegates when he said: "We are your ally".

And he went on to attack the record of the Conservative Party for accusing Labour of "anti-Semitism one day, then endorse Viktor Orban's hard-right government the next day."

