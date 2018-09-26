Corbyn: Labour an 'ally' to Jewish people

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour conference: Corbyn on anti-Semitism and racism
Jeremy Corbyn says he wants Labour and the Jewish community to "work together and draw a line" under anti-Semitism issues in his party.
He was applauded by delegates when he said: "We are your ally".
And he went on to attack the record of the Conservative Party for accusing Labour of "anti-Semitism one day, then endorse Viktor Orban's hard-right government the next day."
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45653781/labour-conference-corbyn-on-anti-semitism-and-racismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window