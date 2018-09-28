Politics on breakfast menu for students
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Students review what politicians say on political programmes

Students have reviewed the BBC's new political programme during their weekly politics breakfast club.

Politics Live reporter John Owen went to St Edward's School in Poole, where they watched programme clips, spoke about political coverage and what they want to hear from their representatives.

  • 28 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Is politics cool for young people?