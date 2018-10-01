'Business is key issue Tories must address'
Conservative donor Michael Spencer has told the BBC that business is one of the key issues the Tories must address.

He said the Tories have "lost their way" and the prime minister has "let herself down" by failing to champion business.

  • 01 Oct 2018