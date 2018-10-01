'They need to realise nobody wants Chequers'

Media player
Conservative conference: Jacob Rees-Mogg on Brexit and Chequers
The Chequers deal is a "mistake" but Theresa May is "capable of leading the negotiations", says European Research Group (ERG) leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.
He said ERG members have not yet voted against the government, but would do so if it did not deliver on its manifesto commitment.
Asked about Boris Johnson's comments, and the reaction to them, the Conservative MP told Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn: "I am not going to take a pot-shot at Philip Hammond for what he said about somebody else."
01 Oct 2018
