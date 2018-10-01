Raab: EU needs to get serious if it wants deal
Conservative conference: Raab on EU talks and Brexit deal

Theresa May has been "constructive and respectful" but she faced "jibes" at the EU summit in Salzburg, said the Brexit secretary.

Addressing the Conservative Party Conference, Dominic Raab warned the EU that if it wanted a deal then it needed to "get serious"

