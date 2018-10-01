Chancellor: 'No Canada-style agreement'
Hammond ‘won’t accept deal that splits UK’

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, says a Canada-style agreement is "not on offer" from the EU, and the only deal the EU will talk about would "split" Northern Ireland from the UK.

He told Today the government would "not negotiate anything" that will break up the UK.

