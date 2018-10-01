Media player
Dominic Raab: I will fight anti-Semitism to honour my father
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has told the Tory conference he will fight anti-Semitism to his "last breath" in tribute to his father, who fled Nazi Europe.
Addressing Labour, Mr Raab said: "You will be surprised how many British people take this personally."
Watch: What Jeremy Corbyn said about anti-Semitism row in his conference speech
01 Oct 2018
