Praise for Hammond prediction of a PM Johnson

Video

Boris Johnson said he wants to "put some lead into the collective pencil" as he talks about his party's self-belief.

Addressing a ConHome fringe event, he joked that Philip Hammond's prediction about a Boris Johnson premiership was the "first Treasury forecast in a long to have a distinct ring of truth".

He went on to tell delegates to take on the Tony Benn-tribute act of today's Labour party and "wallop it for six", and attacking any plan for a second EU referendum.