Javid: Illegal drug use will never be tolerated

Conservative conference: Sajid Javid on drug policy
A "major review of the market for illegal drugs" as part of the fight against gangs, was launched by the home secretary, as part of the fight against gangs.
Sajid Javid told supporters at the Conservative Party conference that illegal drug use would "never be tolerated" on his watch.
02 Oct 2018
