May: "Free movement will end"

Low-skilled migration will fall when the UK ends EU free movement access after Brexit, Theresa May has promised.
The prime minister told Today high-skilled workers would be prioritised with no preferential treatment for people from the EU compared with those from the rest of the world.
02 Oct 2018
