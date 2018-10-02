PM: What Boris Johnson said that made me cross
The prime minister told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg there were "one or two things" that Boris Johnson said in his conference speech that she is "cross about".

She criticised what she said was his plan to "tear up our guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland", as all Conservative Party members believed in the union with Northern Ireland.

