Crowds packed for Boris Johnson Brexit speech
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crowds packed for Boris Johnson Brexit speech

People were queuing for hours to hear Mr Johnson's latest attack on Theresa May's Brexit plan.

The former foreign secretary described the prime minister's plans as a "cheat" that could lead to a boost for the far-right.

  • 02 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Tories applaud attack on Johnson