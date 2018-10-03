Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
DUP: No compromise on Irish border
The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said there must not be a border in the Irish sea.
Arlene Foster told Today her red lines were "blood red" on the issue and there was no room for compromise.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window