The girl with the Boris Johnson tattoo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory member has 'I love Boris Johnson' tattoo
Conservative party member Jade Smith has an unusual tribute to a leading politician, which she showed off to his father.
-
04 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window