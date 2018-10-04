Why three-year-old Alia hasn't met her father
Immigration rules for parents abroad with children in UK

Two mothers explain why their partners who live abroad are not allowed to join them in the UK and raise their children as a family.

Politics Live reporter John Owen heard that as their loves ones are outside the EU, they need to earn £18,600 before being allowed to live in Britain, effectively leaving the women as single mothers.

