Why three-year-old Alia hasn't met her father

Immigration rules for parents abroad with children in UK
Two mothers explain why their partners who live abroad are not allowed to join them in the UK and raise their children as a family.
Politics Live reporter John Owen heard that as their loves ones are outside the EU, they need to earn £18,600 before being allowed to live in Britain, effectively leaving the women as single mothers.
UK viewers can watch the full programme with a longer version of this film and studio discussion for 30 days
04 Oct 2018
