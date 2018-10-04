Photobomb! Bugging the Brexit explanation

Video

Correspondent Adam Fleming was getting in to the detail of Brexit talks when a mystery guest joined him from the BBC Brussels bureau.

Both he and Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn were interrupted during an explanation about talks over the future of Northern Ireland's border with the Irish Republic.

Adam later tweeted that it was actually a normal sized bug, but it had been very close to the lens of the camera which films the background.

