Tusk: Comparing EU with Soviet Union unwise

Tusk: Comparing EU with Soviet Union is insulting
The European Council President has said it was "as unwise as it is insulting" to compare the EU with the Soviet Union.
Donald Tusk was responding to remarks by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, at the Conservative Party conference.
Mr Tusk told reporters: "As the President of the European Council and someone who spent half his life in the Soviet bloc, I know what I am talking about."
04 Oct 2018
