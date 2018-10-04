Big Ben bongs for the first time in months

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Big Ben bongs for the first time since new year
Big Ben's famous chimes ring out for the first time in months, to test the bell ahead of Remembrance Sunday and New Year's Eve.
The Elizabeth Tower, home to the Great Clock and the Great Bell is undergoing conservation works and Big Ben has been silenced, to make it safe for the people working on it.
The chimes will only sound on special occasions until the work is complete - as happened over Christmas last year.
-
04 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window