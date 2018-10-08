Media player
Greens say fracking's 'days are numbered'
Green Party of England and Wales co-leader Jonathan Bartley - speaking alongside co-leader Sian Berry - said fracking's "days are numbered" and that his party was prepared to step up direct action to ensure fossil fuels stay in the ground.
Speaking at the party's conference in Bristol, he said three environmental protesters jailed last week for breaking the law during a demonstration at a fracking site in Lancashire were "on the right side of history".
08 Oct 2018
