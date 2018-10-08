Being in work, or in-work poverty...

Media player
Politics Live panel on employment rates, in-work poverty and benefit cuts
Writer Will Self asked Conservative MP Chris Skidmore why he couldn't accept in-work poverty was rising during a panel discussion on employment levels, low pay and benefit cuts.
In response, Mr Skidmore said more people were in work and that people were better off in work and "with a purpose in life than on the dole", an answer that Novara Media journalist Ash Sarkar called "insulting".
08 Oct 2018
