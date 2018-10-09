Does Penny Mordaunt back May's Brexit plan?
Penny Mordaunt, one of the leading Brexiteers in the cabinet, has been asked whether she backs Theresa May's plan for future relations with the EU, opposed by many Tory MPs.

The international development secretary said the prime minister had her "full support" but no-one knew where the talks were going to "end up".

