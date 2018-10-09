Sturgeon: Our goal is clearly in sight

Media player
SNP conference: Nicola Sturgeon on Scottish independence
SNP members have been told it was up to them to honour those who went before and "win our country’s independence".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke to her party's Glasgow conference about climate change, automation, an ageing population and intolerance.
The party leader said her government was living up to that responsibilities, while Westminster "stumbles from disaster to disaster".
09 Oct 2018
