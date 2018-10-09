Independence 'the very opposite of Brexit'
SNP conference: Sturgeon on Brexit and independence

Nicola Sturgeon compared Ireland's treatment from the EU, with her view that Westminster was showing Scotland "nothing but contempt".

Addressing her party conference, Scotland's first minister said the UK handling of Brexit was a "disgraceful failure of leadership",

And she told supporters that the Scottish independence they sought was "the very opposite of Brexit".

  • 09 Oct 2018
