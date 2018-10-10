Nick Gibb points finger at EU over VAT law

Media player
School uniform VAT law cannot change because of EU law, Minister Nick Gibb says.
In a meeting at Westminster Hall, the minister for school standards Nick Gibb explains the governments position on VAT reform regarding school uniforms.
10 Oct 2018
