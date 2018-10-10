Corbyn asks May about teachers' 3.5% pay rise
PMQs: Corbyn and May on education funding and austerity

Theresa May said that education funding was at a record high and more children were in good and outstanding schools.

She was responding to Jeremy Corbyn who asked about claims about the end of austerity, and when teachers would receive the "independently recommended 3.5% pay rise".

