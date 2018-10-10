Corbyn asks May about teachers' 3.5% pay rise

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on education funding and austerity
Theresa May said that education funding was at a record high and more children were in good and outstanding schools.
She was responding to Jeremy Corbyn who asked about claims about the end of austerity, and when teachers would receive the "independently recommended 3.5% pay rise".
10 Oct 2018
