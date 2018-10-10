Will PM reverse £3bn universal credit cuts?

Media player
PMQs: Flint and May on universal credit welfare changes
Some families would lose around £2,400 a year, while the prime minister claimed that austerity was coming to an end, said a Labour MP at PMQs.
Caroline Flint called on Theresa May to reverse the £3bn of cuts that were built in to the roll-out of universal credit
10 Oct 2018
