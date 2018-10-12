Montgomerie: Theresa May ‘needs to go now’

Video

Tim Montgomerie called on Conservative MPs to kick Theresa May out of Number 10 and elect a new leader with a "comprehensive" Conservative policy agenda - addressing the housing crisis, regional inequality and public services - to challenge Jeremy Corbyn.

In a personal film for This Week, he headed to the bowling green to say why he thought the current Conservative leader must leave as the "lady was "not for learning".

UK viewers can watch the full programme, including the debate that followed this, film for 12 months