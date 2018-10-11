Does McVey back May's Brexit plan?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Does McVey back May's Brexit plan?

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey has been asked repeatedly if she backs Theresa May's plan for trading with the EU after Brexit.

She told the BBC's Norman Smith she is supporting the prime minister but she did not specifically endorse the "Chequers" plan.

  • 11 Oct 2018