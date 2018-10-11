Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does McVey back May's Brexit plan?
Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey has been asked repeatedly if she backs Theresa May's plan for trading with the EU after Brexit.
She told the BBC's Norman Smith she is supporting the prime minister but she did not specifically endorse the "Chequers" plan.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window