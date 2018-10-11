Esther McVey: Some people will be worse off

Media player
Esther McVey on universal credit: Some will be worse off
The work and pensions secretary told the BBC "some people" would be worse off under universal credit - but others would get more money,
Esther McVey added that people would be on less benefits because they were now in work.
11 Oct 2018
