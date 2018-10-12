Video

The media is "obsessed" with Tommy Robinson, said the UKIP leader, when asked about why he backed the former EDL leader joining his party.

In a lively interview with Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn - and guests Siobhain McDonagh, Toby Young and James Bloodworth - Gerard Batten said Mr Robinson was a "tremendously brave man" who had stood up for victims of sex abuse, but he had "done a lot of things I am happy to say I don't condone".

