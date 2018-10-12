Batten asked about UKIP accepting Robinson
Gerard Batten on Tommy Robinson possibly joining UKIP

The media is "obsessed" with Tommy Robinson, said the UKIP leader, when asked about why he backed the former EDL leader joining his party.

In a lively interview with Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn - and guests Siobhain McDonagh, Toby Young and James Bloodworth - Gerard Batten said Mr Robinson was a "tremendously brave man" who had stood up for victims of sex abuse, but he had "done a lot of things I am happy to say I don't condone".

  • 12 Oct 2018
