Brexitcast: What's going to happen next?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexitcast: Do government ministers know what's going to happen next?
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg describes a dramatic phone call from a government minister about a Brexit "end game".
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45868978/brexitcast-do-government-ministers-know-what-s-going-to-happen-nextRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window