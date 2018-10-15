Brexitcast: What's going to happen next?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexitcast: Do government ministers know what's going to happen next?

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg describes a dramatic phone call from a government minister about a Brexit "end game".

Catch up on the latest Brexitcast

  • 15 Oct 2018
Go to next video: May: 'Time for cool, calm heads' on Brexit