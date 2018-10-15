Welfare reform 'driving women to sex work'

Video

Former Labour minister Frank Field claims women in his Birkenhead constituency are being forced into prostitution by cash shortages as a result of universal credit welfare reforms.

His intervention in the House Commons follows growing calls for the UK-wide rollout of the benefit to be put on hold and for billions to be pumped into the system in this month's Budget.

In response, Welfare Secretary Esther McVey said: "We need to work with those ladies and see what help we can give them from the work coaches right the way through to the various charities and organisations."