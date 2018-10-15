Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welfare reform 'driving women to sex work'
Former Labour minister Frank Field claims women in his Birkenhead constituency are being forced into prostitution by cash shortages as a result of universal credit welfare reforms.
His intervention in the House Commons follows growing calls for the UK-wide rollout of the benefit to be put on hold and for billions to be pumped into the system in this month's Budget.
In response, Welfare Secretary Esther McVey said: "We need to work with those ladies and see what help we can give them from the work coaches right the way through to the various charities and organisations."
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window