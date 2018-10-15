Are you a Brexit optimist or pessimist?

Media player
Video
Brexit: Are you optimistic or pessimistic?
As the Brexit talks enter the final stages, new research shows that British voters are split on whether they think it will be good for the country.
The BBC's Mark Easton spoke to a group of people in Swansea, half of who voted remain and the other half who voted leave in the referendum.
15 Oct 2018
